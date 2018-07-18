 Early morning collapse explosion destroys structure in Leilani Estates
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 18, 2018
Updated July 18, 2018 9:42am

  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

    Thermal map of Kilauea’s fissure system as of July 17.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported another “collapse explosion” event from Halemaumau Crater at 1:28 a.m. today that resulted in a lava flow increase into Leilani Estates, destroying one structure.

The “collapse explosion” released energy equal to a 5.3 magnitude earthquake. There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii island.

Eruption activity, meanwhile, continues at fissure 8, producing a channel flow to the ocean at Ahalanui. Lava is entering the ocean and producing a large laze plume.

In an early morning tweet, the U.S. Geological Survey said the increase produced a small overflow, threatening homes on Nohea Street, and additional overflows downstream on both sides of the channel.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said the structure destroyed was in the mandatory evacuation zone in Leilani Estates.

