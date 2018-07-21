5 ways to go beyond sightseeing and expand awareness

Travel offers the prospect of a sensory feast. On your next trip, whether it be close to home or across the pond, encourage family members to do more than just see the sites.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor walks in a rose garden at the horticultural exhibition ‘ega’ (Erfurt Garden Construction Exhibition) in Erfurt, Germany. The garden is a treat for the senses, especially sense of smell.
Travel offers the prospect of a sensory feast. On your next trip, whether it be close to home or across the pond, encourage family members to do more than just see the sites.
Here are five ways to deepen the experience and expand awareness: