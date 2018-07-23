Magnum P.I. reboot begins filming

Cast and crew members from the upcoming Magnum P.I. reboot gathered early Monday morning in an undeveloped area of Kapolei for a blessing ceremony and to begin filming the first episode.

“This is something I’ve been trying to get done for ten years,” said Peter Lenkov, showrunner and executive producer of the Magnum P.I. and the Hawaii Five-0 reboots. “This actually pre-dates Hawaii Five-0.”

Rain began to sprinkle during the blessing and quickly turned into a downpour when filming began. Yet, the cast and crew’s spirits weren’t dampened.

“I can’t even say this is a dream come true because I wasn’t dreaming this big,” said Stephen Hill about his casting as Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin, originally played by Roger E. Mosley.

The first episode of the Magnum P.I. reboot, scheduled to air on Sept. 24, has a new set of faces. Jay Hernandez will take over the role of Thomas Magnum, originally played by Tom Sellick, Perdita Weeks plays Juliet Higgins, a character based on the late John Hillerman’s portrayal of Jonathan Higgins and Zachary Knighton is Orville ‘Rick’ Wright, originally played by Larry Manetti.