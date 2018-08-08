 Police investigation ties up traffic in Kaaawa
August 8, 2018 | 87° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police investigation ties up traffic in Kaaawa

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 8, 2018
Updated August 8, 2018 1:47pm
ADVERTISING

Police are warning of heavy traffic on Kamehameha Highway near Crouching Lion in Kaaawa due to an ongoing police investigation.

Police said at about 1:45 p.m. there was a crash and an arrest.

Further information was not available.

PREVIOUS STORY
Keauhou Ranch brush fire on Big Isle doubles in size
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING