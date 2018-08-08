Police investigation ties up traffic in Kaaawa

ADVERTISING
Police are warning of heavy traffic on Kamehameha Highway near Crouching Lion in Kaaawa due to an ongoing police investigation.
Police said at about 1:45 p.m. there was a crash and an arrest.
Further information was not available.
Police are warning of heavy traffic on Kamehameha Highway near Crouching Lion in Kaaawa due to an ongoing police investigation.
Police are warning of heavy traffic on Kamehameha Highway near Crouching Lion in Kaaawa due to an ongoing police investigation.
Police said at about 1:45 p.m. there was a crash and an arrest.
Further information was not available.