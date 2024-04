Two people were seriously injured Sunday night following a solo crash and rollover on the H-3 freeway, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at H-3 westbound near the Mokapu Boulevard overpass at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman with advanced trauma skills. Both were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No further information was provided.