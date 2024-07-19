Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist is Maui County’s 10th traffic fatality this year

By Nina Wu

Maui police say a motorcyclist has died after a solo collision on Pulehu Road in Kahului Thursday afternoon.

Police said at about 12:40 p.m., the 68-year-old man was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson Switchback northwest on Pulehu Road when he attempted to overtake a vehicle despite a double-solid, yellow line.

He apparently failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway, police said, lost control, and drove into the bushes. He was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing safety glasses, but not a helmet. An investigation is still ongoing on whether speed, drugs, and alcohol were factors in the collision.

Police said this was Maui County’s 10th traffic fatality so far this year, compared to seven at the same time last year.

