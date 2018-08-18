 65-year-old man in ‘extremely critical’ condition after crash on Pali Highway
65-year-old man in ‘extremely critical’ condition after crash on Pali Highway

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 18, 2018
Updated August 18, 2018 8:51am
A 65-year-old man this morning sustained “extremely critical injuries” when he crashed his motorcycle on Pali Highway near Kailua.

The man was traveling on Pali Highway heading toward town at about 6:16 a.m. He lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near the first tunnel, according to an Emergency Medical Services report.

The accident resulted in the closure of town-bound lanes in both directions on Pali Highway this morning. Both lanes reopened at 8:15 a.m.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene, then transported him to a trauma facility in extreme condition.

