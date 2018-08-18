Fun things to do in New York with the kids

By Armin Brott and Samantha Feuss, Tribune News Service
Posted August 19, 2018
August 18, 2018
Updated August 19, 2018 12:05am
There is a lot to do in New York with the kids, no matter what your interests. From waterparks to Broadway shows, indoor or outdoor activities, you’ll never hear the phrase “I’m bored” in the Empire State.
SHARE
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Fun things to do in New York include Splish Splash Waterpark in Calverton.
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
For adventurous types, there are seven big thrill rides at Luna Park, including the classic wooden Coney Island Cyclone and the newly opened Cozmo Jet.
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Going to the theater may be the most iconic New York experience of all. You can find a good selection of discounted tickets to shows that you actually want to see, including Anastasia.
ADVERTISING
There is a lot to do in New York with the kids, no matter what your interests. From waterparks to Broadway shows, indoor or outdoor activities, you’ll never hear the phrase “I’m bored” in the Empire State.