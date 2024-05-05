Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 5, 2024

1/3
Honolulu residents Jennifer Lum-Ota, Gerald Ota, Atsuko Sakumoto, Kyle Sakumoto, Debra Loo and Rodney Loo had to smile when they saw the Hula Shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, a stop on a Danube River Christmas Markets cruise. Photo by Meg Robertson.
Corazon Anderson of Honolulu was searching for a place to eat at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston when she came across Pokeworks. Photo by Kip Anderson.
David Carter and Fred Ostler traveled from
Honolulu to Cascade, Idaho, to visit Carter’s dad and got tastes of home — Ninja Cherry and Blue Raspberry, to be exact — at the Kona Ice truck. Photo by Richard W. Carter.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
to view more Signs of Hawaiian Life photo submissions. Or submit a photo below.