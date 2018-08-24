Kamehameha Highway near Kipapa Gulch closed due to accident

Kamehameha Highway near Kipapa Gulch is closed from Lanikuhana Avenue to Ka Uka Boulevard due to accident, Honolulu police said shortly after 4 p.m.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Kamehameha Highway near Kipapa Gulch is closed from Lanikuhana Avenue to Ka Uka Boulevard due to accident, Honolulu police said shortly after 4 p.m.

Motorists should use alternative routes, they said.