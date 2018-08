A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday for investigation of attempted murder after he attacked an older man in Kalihi, police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday for investigation of attempted murder after he attacked an older man in Kalihi, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition following the attack sometime between 3 and 6:13 a.m.

Police found the suspect on Kalena Drive near Kalihi Valley Homes and arrested him at 7:13 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and abuse of a family or household member.