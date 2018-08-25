 Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan ranked as the nation’s best
By Crystal Paul, The Seattle Times
August 25, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 12:05am

  • COURTESY ALASKA AIRLINES

    Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan made the number-one spot in the Best Airline Rewards Programs category for the fourth year running.

U.S. News & World Report recently announced its 2018-19 Best Travel Rewards Programs. Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan made the No. 1 spot in the Best Airline Rewards Programs category for the fourth year running.

The report, which evaluates programs based on criteria such as membership benefits and ease of use, cites Alaska’s mileage-based earning structure, the option to cash in miles for free flights, and elite members’ benefits as reasons for its top ranking.

The report also includes a category for Best Hotel Rewards Programs; Marriott Rewards is in the No. 1 spot.

The full listings are below:

Best Airline Rewards

1. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

2. Delta SkyMiles

3. JetBlue TrueBlue

4. American Airlines AAdvantage

5. Southwest Rapid Rewards

6. United MileagePlus

7. Frontier Miles

8. HawaiianMiles

9. Free Spirit

Best Hotel Rewards

1. Marriott Rewards

2. Wyndham Rewards

3. World of Hyatt

4. Choice Privileges

5. Best Western Rewards

6. IHG Rewards Club

7. Radisson Rewards

8. La Quinta Returns

9. Invited (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)

10. Leaders Club

11. Hilton Honors

12. Sonesta Travel Pass

13. Stash Hotel Rewards

14. Omni Select Guest

15. Le Club Accorhotels

16. I Prefer Hotel Rewards

