Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan ranked as the nation’s best

U.S. News & World Report recently announced its 2018-19 Best Travel Rewards Programs. Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan made the No. 1 spot in the Best Airline Rewards Programs category for the fourth year running.
The report, which evaluates programs based on criteria such as membership benefits and ease of use, cites Alaska’s mileage-based earning structure, the option to cash in miles for free flights, and elite members’ benefits as reasons for its top ranking.
The report also includes a category for Best Hotel Rewards Programs; Marriott Rewards is in the No. 1 spot.
The full listings are below:
Best Airline Rewards
1. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
2. Delta SkyMiles
3. JetBlue TrueBlue
4. American Airlines AAdvantage
5. Southwest Rapid Rewards
6. United MileagePlus
7. Frontier Miles
8. HawaiianMiles
9. Free Spirit
Best Hotel Rewards
1. Marriott Rewards
2. Wyndham Rewards
3. World of Hyatt
4. Choice Privileges
5. Best Western Rewards
6. IHG Rewards Club
7. Radisson Rewards
8. La Quinta Returns
9. Invited (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)
10. Leaders Club
11. Hilton Honors
12. Sonesta Travel Pass
13. Stash Hotel Rewards
14. Omni Select Guest
15. Le Club Accorhotels
16. I Prefer Hotel Rewards