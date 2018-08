Traffic was backed up for about 30 minutes this morning on the westbound H-1 Freeway near Bishop Museum following reports of an injured motorcyclist this morning.

Honolulu police and fire personnel were called to the freeway near the Houghtailing St. offramp at 8:51 a.m. after the motorcycle had initially blocked the two left lanes. A responding HFD unit blocked an additional lane of traffic.

The scene was cleared and traffic appeared to be flowing normally again by 9:20 a.m.