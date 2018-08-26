 Fallen tree closes part of Pali Highway
August 26, 2018

Star-Advertiser staff
August 26, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 2:14pm
  • Firefighters work to remove a tree today along the town-bound lanes of Pali Highway.
    Video by Cindy Ellen Russell

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A downed tree closed several town-bound lanes on Pali Highway today. Firefighters work to remove the tree.

Police closed part of the town-bound lanes of Pali Highway today after a tree fell in the roadway.

Police reported the closure at about 12:50 p.m. and said three of the four town-bound lanes were blocked near Puiwa Street in Nuuanu.

No one was injured, police said.

Police said the Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway remain closed, possibly until tomorrow, for assessment of damages and debris from the storm.

