Man arrested in Kalihi attempted murder investigation

A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday for investigation of attempted murder after he attacked an older man in Kalihi, police said. The 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition following the attack sometime between 3 and 6:13 a.m.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday for investigation of attempted murder after he attacked an older man in Kalihi, police said. The 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition following the attack sometime between 3 and 6:13 a.m.

Police found the suspect on Kalena Drive near Kalihi Valley Homes and arrested him at 7:13 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary and abuse of a family or household member.

Some lanes of Pali reopen after fallen tree blocks way

The town-bound lanes of Pali Highway were briefly closed at about 10 a.m. Saturday because of a fallen tree, Honolulu police said.

State Department of Transportation crews cut up the tree and moved it to the shoulder before hauling it out, DOT’s Twitter account said.

Police said at about 1 p.m. that the town-bound lanes were reopened. They said the Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway were still closed for a post-storm assessment and were expected to remain closed until tonight.

DOT crews were working to clear debris from the slopes near the Pali Highway tunnels.

Power restored to most homes at Iroquois Point

Power was restored to most of the Iroquois Point neighborhood Saturday morning after fallen trees took out power lines and a pole shortly before 7 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric Co. reported restoring power after crews with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii completed repairs at about 9:40 a.m.

A majority of the 1,400 homes in the former naval housing area on the Ewa side of the mouth of Pearl Harbor Channel had power restored, the company said.

The Navy was continuing to work at the site to restore power to the remaining customers, the company said.