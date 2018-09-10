  • Monday, September 10, 2018
Hawaiian Airlines offering travel waivers for Olivia

September 10, 2018
Updated September 10, 2018 5:30pm
Hawaiian Airlines is waiving reservation change fees for passengers holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian and its codeshare partners to, from, within, and via Hawaii from Tuesday through Thursday due to Tropical Storm Olivia.

All changes must be made by calling Hawaiian’s reservations department at 1-800-367-5320, or via the chat function available on the Contact Us section of the airline’s website.

For more details, go to bit.ly/2COHBmi .

