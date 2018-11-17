 Microwave fire causes $320,000 in damages at Waikiki Banyan
  • Saturday, November 17, 2018
  • 76°

911 Report| Hawaii News| Top News

Microwave fire causes $320,000 in damages at Waikiki Banyan

By Star-Advertiser staff
November 17, 2018
Updated November 17, 2018 10:13pm

  • ROB SHIKINA / 2015

    About 22 Honolulu firefighters responded to the scene and the automatic fire sprinklers extinguished the fire by 11:32 p.m.

ADVERTISING

Honolulu firefighters determined a microwave failure sparked a high-rise building fire Friday evening, causing an estimated $320,000 in damages.

An automatic fire sprinkler extinguished the fire and no one was injured in the incident.

The fire started at about 10:51 p.m. at Waikiki Banyan, 201 Ohua Ave., and responding firefighters discovered no visible signs of smoke or fire on the outside of the 38-story building.

About 22 firefighters responded to the scene and the automatic fire sprinklers extinguished the fire by 11:32 p.m.

Honolulu Fire Department investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by an electrical failure of a microwave inside a unit on the 30th floor. Two occupants were reportedly in the unit at the time. They escaped safely without injuries.

“The HFD would like to encourage our visitors and residents to discuss and practice their fire evacuation plans,” fire captain Scot Seguirant said in an email. “Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Migrants get cool reception in Mexican border town
NEXT STORY
Cyclone Gaja kills 33 in India with thousands in relief camps
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up