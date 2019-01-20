 Woman rescued in Palolo house fire dies
  • Monday, January 21, 2019
  • 72°

Woman rescued in Palolo house fire dies

Star-Advertiser staff
January 20, 2019
Updated January 21, 2019 12:04am
A woman described to be in her mid-80s died Saturday after firefighters found her unresponsive in home that caught fire in Palolo Valley.

Positive identification is pending.

Thirteen units with more than 50 firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story residence at 1612 9th Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday, said Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant in a news release.

Firefighters arrived and found the unresponsive woman in a room at the rear of the home.

She was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said her condition worsened and she was pronounced dead.

Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly after 2 a.m. and extinguished it approximately 45 minutes later.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

