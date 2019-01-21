Magnum Reloaded: Tracing a skip reveals deep wounds

It seems quite appropriate that after two NFL Championship games the special episode of “Magnum P.I.,” which aired after the AFC game, should be called “Winner Takes All.” Adding in guest stars like former professional football player Eddie George and NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney to the mix helped to cap off the evening of sports-fueled entertainment and extended the theme of competition. Especially after both the AFC and the NFC games went into overtime to declare their winners, the idea of “taking it all” certainly continued into Sunday’s special episode. (On Oahu, the episode aired after the live broadcast of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium — an all-star game featuring top high school players.)