Police were looking today for two men who robbed a person who was sitting in a car in the Makaha Valley area Sunday afternoon.

The victim reported that two unknown males approached his car at 3 p.m. Sunday with “a dangerous instrument” and demanded money. Police said the robbers took the property from the car and fled.