A 27-year-old man was charged with first-degree robbery today after he used “a dangerous instrument” while demanding money from a woman, 57, in Waikiki Sunday, police said.

The robbery occurred at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, and the man was apprehended less than two hours later, according to police.

The man remained in custody tonight on $25,000 bail.