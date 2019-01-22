Medical building planned for Kapolei

A medical office building is expected to rise near a senior-living complex in Kapolei.

The project is planned by a recent purchaser of 1.5 acres within a 40-acre mixed-use site known as Leihano, according to commercial real estate brokerage firm Colliers International.

Colliers, which represented the land seller, did not disclose the name of the buyer.

The Leihano site was once planned as retirement community with 800 homes. But the site’s California-based owner, senior-housing development firm Kisco Senior Living, instead built an 84-unit rental apartment complex for seniors called ‘Ilima at Leihano that opened in 2016 and has been selling adjacent lots for other uses that include a 180-room Embassy Suites hotel and a C.S. Wo furniture store. A second hotel is under construction. Other planned projects on the site include a St. Jude Catholic Church and school.