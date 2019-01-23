 Police charge Boston man with kidnapping after missing woman found alive
  • Wednesday, January 23, 2019
  • 72°

Top News

Police charge Boston man with kidnapping after missing woman found alive

Associated Press
January 23, 2019
Updated January 23, 2019 8:45am
  • Video by CBS Boston
ADVERTISING

BOSTON >> Boston police have charged a man with kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman outside a bar.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Victor Pena after finding Olivia Ambrose inside his apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Police Commissioner William Gross says he could face additional charges.

Ambrose was last seen near Hennessy’s around 11 p.m. Saturday, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.

Police say surveillance footage captured the man holding Ambrose later that night, and it was clear “she did not go along willingly.”

Gross says Ambrose appeared to be in good health Tuesday. He says police have yet to interview her.

The suspect’s motive has yet to be determined. Pena is scheduled to be arraigned today. The district attorney’s office says no attorney is listed for Pena.

PREVIOUS STORY
Los Angeles teachers return to schools after reaching deal
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up