Fire at Century Center closes portion of Kalakaua Avenue

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 24, 2019
Updated January 24, 2019 7:01pm

Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire at Century Center that prompted the closure of Kalakaua Avenue in both directions tonight.

The fire was reported at 5:57 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department responded with 10 units staffed by 39 personnel.

According to HFD spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant, the fire originated on the 16th floor of the building. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 6:17 p.m.

One person was reported injured and was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services. Seguirant said it was not yet known if the injury was directly related to the fire.

Kalakaua Avenue remains closed in both directions from Kapiolani Boulevard to Makaloa Street.

