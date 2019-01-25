 Nightly closures of westbound H-1 begin Sunday in Kapolei
Nightly closures of westbound H-1 begin Sunday in Kapolei

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 25, 2019
Updated January 25, 2019 10:13pm

State officials are alerting motorists that the westbound H-1 freeway will be closed nightly between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass Sunday through Friday for the pouring of concrete for the roadway leading to the new bridge.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning, Feb. 1, westbound motorists on the H-1 will be directed to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure, and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Future closures of the H-1 Freeway will be required in the eastbound direction.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to drive with caution on the detour routes. Roadwork is weather permitting.

