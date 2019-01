A driver crashed into the Ala Wai Canal early this morning, spilling gasoline into the canal.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A driver crashed into the Ala Wai Canal early this morning, spilling gasoline into the canal.

Honolulu police received a call around 4 a.m. and arrived on the scene shortly after. Police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol during the time of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.