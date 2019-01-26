 High-surf advisory in effect for portions of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau
  • Saturday, January 26, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 26, 2019
Updated January 26, 2019 6:07am

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018

    High surf on the North Shore at Sunset Beach on Oahu.

A high-surf advisory is in effect for the north- and east-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu early this morning issued the advisory, which will expire at 6 p.m.

Surf is expected to reach 6 to 8 feet along the east shores through this afternoon.

“Surf will continue along exposed north facing shores as a large northwest swell continues to impact local waters and a moderate, short-period north swell builds through today,” the advisory said. “Energy from the north swell will wrap around for advisory level surf along east facing shores today as well.”

Both swells are expected to decrease through the weekend.

The advisory warns beachgoers, swimmers and surfers to exercise caution and heed advice from Ocean Safety officials.

