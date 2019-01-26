OIA Swimming and Diving Championships

Sophia Harrison of Kaiser High School smiles after winning the Girls 400 yard Freestyle Relay event at the 2019 OIA Swimming and Diving Championship at the K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center of the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, Saturday. Kaiser won the event setting a new OIA record at 3:35.79.
Erin Patterson of Kaiser High School dives in the second leg of the Girls 400 yard Freestyle Relay event after Sofia Carlson touches.
Kaiser Girls 400 Freestyle Relay team of Sofia Carlson, Erin Patterson, Mari Yasumi and Sophia Harrison pose for a photo. They set a a new OIA record for the 400 Freestyle Relay at 3:35.79.
Mari Yasumi of Kaiser High School dives in to compete in the third leg of the Girls 400 yard Freestyle Relay event after Erin Patterson touches.
Jarrett Takahashi of Kaiser High School starts off in the finals of the Boys 100 yard Backstroke. Takahashi won the event.
Jarrett Takahashi of Kaiser High School leads the field in the finals of the Boys 100 yard Backstroke.
Kosmo Wojack of Mililani High School catches up with Matt Takai in the Boys 100 yard breaststroke event. Wojack edged out Takai for the win.
Kaya Takashige of Leilehua High School at the start of the Girls 100 yard Breaststroke finals. Takashige won this event and also won in the Girls 100 yard Butterfly, setting a new OIA record at 55.63.
Kaya Takashige of Leilehua High School competes in the Girls 100 yard Breaststroke finals.
Kaya Takashige of Leilehua High School came in first in the Girls 100 yard Breaststroke finals.