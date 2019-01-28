 Trump accepts Pelosi’s invite to give State of the Union on Feb. 5
  • Monday, January 28, 2019
Trump accepts Pelosi’s invite to give State of the Union on Feb. 5

Associated Press
January 28, 2019
Updated January 28, 2019 1:34pm
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by House Democratic members stood after signing a deal to reopen the government on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday. Pelosi has issued a new invitation to President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5.

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5.

Trump said in a letter to Pelosi today that it is his “great honor” to accept her invitation to speak before a joint session of Congress next week. He writes, “We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!”

The speech had initially been scheduled for Jan. 29, but Pelosi postponed it amid what turned into a 35-day partial government shutdown over Trump’s demand for border wall funding. It was the first known time that a speaker had rescinded an invitation to deliver the State of the Union.

The House and Senate still must pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.

Comments (10)
