Trump accepts Pelosi’s invite to give State of the Union on Feb. 5
Associated Press
Posted January 28, 2019
January 28, 2019
Updated January 28, 2019 1:34pm
WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5.
Pelosi invites Trump for State of the Union on Feb. 5
Video courtesy The Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by House Democratic members stood after signing a deal to reopen the government on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday. Pelosi has issued a new invitation to President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5.
Trump said in a letter to Pelosi today that it is his “great honor” to accept her invitation to speak before a joint session of Congress next week. He writes, “We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!”
The speech had initially been scheduled for Jan. 29, but Pelosi postponed it amid what turned into a 35-day partial government shutdown over Trump’s demand for border wall funding. It was the first known time that a speaker had rescinded an invitation to deliver the State of the Union.
The House and Senate still must pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.