Mother stands trial in death of baby in maggot-infested diaper

  • Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Associated Press
January 30, 2019
Updated January 30, 2019 9:20am

    Cheyanne Harris appears in an undated booking photo. Harris, the mother of a baby whose lifeless body was found in an infant swing wearing a maggot-infested diaper is standing trial in his death.

LE MARS, Iowa >> The mother of a baby whose lifeless body was found in an infant swing wearing a maggot-infested diaper is standing trial in his death.

Court records say 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. The trial was moved to Le Mars in Plymouth County from Chickasaw County because of publicity.

Prosecutors are expected to begin their case today.

Medics called to an Alta Vista apartment in August 2017 found 4-month-old Sterling Koehn dead in the swing in a dark, sweltering bedroom. An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in the maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.

The boy’s father, Zachary Koehn, already has been sentenced to life in prison.

