UC Riverside holds off Wahine basketball rally

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
January 30, 2019
Updated January 30, 2019 8:59pm
The Hawaii women’s basketball team’s spirited comeback effort came up just short in a 60-55 loss to UC Riverside tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

For a while, UH (7-12, 3-3 Big West) was no match for the shooting touch of Riverside guard Jannon Otto, who poured in 22 points on 11-for-19 shooting. The Rainbow Wahine fell behind by 20 in the third quarter but used full-court pressure and a 23-7 run to get within striking distance in the final seconds.

After Leah Salanoa’s hard drive cut it to 58-55 with a minute left, Amy Atwell stole Riverside’s post entry pass and UH called timeout with 33.1 seconds left. Riverside had fouls to give and applied them, disrupting UH’s rhythm. Tia Kanoa got a deep look at a 3 but it hit off the back rim and the Highlanders converted two free throws for the final margin.

The Wahine were led by Salanoa’s 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and six rebounds.

Riverside improved to 9-11 overall and 3-3 in the Big West.

