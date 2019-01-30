Hawaii baseball ranked 6th in Big West preseason poll

The University of Hawaii baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the Big West, according to polling of the league’s nine head coaches.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The University of Hawaii baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the Big West, according to polling of the league’s nine head coaches.

“I don’t give it a single thought,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said of the prediction. “Every year we’ve been in the league, we’re always around there. We’ve never finished where we’ve been picked, so I guess that’s good we weren’t picked first.”

Cal State Fullerton has been picked first, followed by UC Irvine, Long Beach State, Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara.

The Rainbow Warriors will begin their seventh season as Big West members on Feb. 15. They will play a four-game series against Portland at Les Murakami Stadium.

The ’Bows return their top pitcher (Dylan Thomas, who will move from closer to starting pitcher), their left-side infielders (third baseman Ethan Lopez and shortstop Maaki Yamazaki) and best outfielder (Adam Fogel).

“I like our guys,” Trapasso said. “We have certain areas where we’re doing well, and certain areas where we need two and a half weeks to shore up and get better. We still have work to do. It’s a work in progress all the way up to conference play.”