 Hawaii baseball ranked 6th in Big West preseason poll
  • Wednesday, January 30, 2019
  • 72°

Sports Breaking| Top News

Hawaii baseball ranked 6th in Big West preseason poll

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
January 30, 2019
Updated January 30, 2019 10:55am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Head Coach Mike Trapasso prepared his team for play during a game between against the Seton Hall Pirates played at Les Murakami Stadium. The University of Hawaii baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the Big West, according to polling of the league’s nine head coaches.

ADVERTISING

The University of Hawaii baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the Big West, according to polling of the league’s nine head coaches.

“I don’t give it a single thought,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said of the prediction. “Every year we’ve been in the league, we’re always around there. We’ve never finished where we’ve been picked, so I guess that’s good we weren’t picked first.”

Cal State Fullerton has been picked first, followed by UC Irvine, Long Beach State, Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara.

The Rainbow Warriors will begin their seventh season as Big West members on Feb. 15. They will play a four-game series against Portland at Les Murakami Stadium.

The ’Bows return their top pitcher (Dylan Thomas, who will move from closer to starting pitcher), their left-side infielders (third baseman Ethan Lopez and shortstop Maaki Yamazaki) and best outfielder (Adam Fogel).

“I like our guys,” Trapasso said. “We have certain areas where we’re doing well, and certain areas where we need two and a half weeks to shore up and get better. We still have work to do. It’s a work in progress all the way up to conference play.”

PREVIOUS STORY
High surf advisory in effect for all isles as cool, windy, rainy weather continues
NEXT STORY
Lyft introduces on-base pickups for Oahu military
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up