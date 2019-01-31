Driver in fatal Kakaako crash appears in court on manslaughter charges

A 27-year-old man charged with three counts of manslaughter in Monday’s deadly crash in Kakaako made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Alins Sumang appeared before Judge Paula Devens after he was charged Wednesday in the deaths of Casimir Pokorny, 26, of Pennsylvania, William Travis Lau, 39, of Honolulu and Reino Ikeda, 47, of Japan.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Manslaughter is a class C felony that carries penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Police booked Sumang Wednesday at the Honolulu Police Department’s Alapai headquarters upon his release from the hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said Sumang was speeding on Ala Moana Boulevard in a Ford F-150 pickup truck when he drove over a concrete island and slammed into six pedestrians.

The vehicle also struck a light pole and another pickup at the intersection of Kamakee Street, critically injuring a 41-year-old male driver who stopped to make a right turn onto Ala Moana.

Police said Sumang was intoxicated at the time. He was seen weaving in and out of traffic and hitting parked cars near Makaloa and Amana streets prior to the deadly crash.

Approximately 100 people attended a vigil Wednesday night held at the crash site in remembrance of the three pedestrians.