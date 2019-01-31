Honolulu Zoo elephant picks a watermelon to predict a Super Bowl winner

Video by Dennis Oda / doda@staradvertiser.com
COURTESY HONOLULU ZOO
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVDERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Zoo elephant manager Maurice Bolosan and animal keeper Adrianne Watkin place a pair of watermelons that have the LA Rams and New England Patriots logos carved into them.
Will it be the Rams or the Patriots?
City officials announced that Vaigai, one of two resident elephants at Honolulu Zoo, has chosen the Los Angeles Rams as the predicted winner of this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII.
As part of a new Honolulu Zoo tradition, the 33-year-old Asian elephant this morning picked a watermelon with a carving of the Rams logo before visitors watching with anticipation.
Two watermelons — one with the carving of the Los Angeles Rams logo, and one with the carving of the New England Patriots logo — were presented to Viagai. They were donated by the zoo’s concessionaire, Service Systems Associates, and carved by the zoo’s chef de cuisine Tommy Notario.
In combination with today’s event, Mayor Kirk Caldwell has polls running on his Twitter and Facebook feeds for folks to participate in the fun with, by picking their Super Bowl winner. The polls will remain active until kickoff of Sunday’s big game in Atlanta, Ga.