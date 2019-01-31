 Cardi B makes New York court appearance for strip club melee
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • 73°

News

Cardi B makes New York court appearance for strip club melee

Associated Press
January 31, 2019
Updated January 31, 2019 11:30am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Cardi B leaves Queens County Criminal Court today in New York. The rapper made an appearance in connection with a melee she was involved in at a New York strip club.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Cardi B has made a brief appearance in a New York City courtroom in a case stemming from a strip club melee last fall.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s check-in lasted all of a minute today. She’s due back April 4 on misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges.

She posed for photographers lining the frigid courthouse steps.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club around 3 a.m. Oct. 1 when she argued with a 23-year-old woman bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Cardi B is performing at a Super Bowl concert this week in Atlanta. She starts a Las Vegas residency in the spring.

PREVIOUS STORY
Photo: Night Light
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up