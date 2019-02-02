61-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing man in suspected road rage incident

A 61-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon in Kapolei after what appeared to be a road rage incident, Honolulu police said.

The suspect and a 25-year-old man got into an alleged argument after a car collision, HPD Lt. Mark Matsusaka said. The argument escalated and the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim, causing “serious bodily injury,” he said.

Police received a call around 12:25 p.m. Friday and arrived on scene shortly after. Officials arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The injured man was taken to Queen’s Medical Center, where he was in serious but stable condition as of Friday.

This story will be updated as more information is available.