 61-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing man in suspected road rage incident
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
  • 73°

Top News

61-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing man in suspected road rage incident

By Tyne Phillips tphillips@staradvertiser.com
February 2, 2019
Updated February 2, 2019 10:56am
ADVERTISING

A 61-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon in Kapolei after what appeared to be a road rage incident, Honolulu police said.

The suspect and a 25-year-old man got into an alleged argument after a car collision, HPD Lt. Mark Matsusaka said. The argument escalated and the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim, causing “serious bodily injury,” he said.

Police received a call around 12:25 p.m. Friday and arrived on scene shortly after. Officials arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The injured man was taken to Queen’s Medical Center, where he was in serious but stable condition as of Friday.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

PREVIOUS STORY
TSA officer jumps to his death at Orlando airport
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up