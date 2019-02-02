 Tulsi Gabbard launches presidential campaign at Waikiki event
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard launches presidential campaign at Waikiki event

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 2, 2019
Updated February 2, 2019 3:35pm
Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard plans to kickoff her presidential campaign this afternoon at an event on the great lawn of the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki.

(see video below for livestream of the event).

Gabbard, a Democrat representing Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, announced that she was running for president during a Jan. 11 interview with Van Jones on CNN, saying that an official announcement would be forthcoming within the week. She released a launch video on Jan. 24.

