 Man stabbed in suspected road rage incident in Kapolei
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
Man stabbed in suspected road rage incident in Kapolei

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 2, 2019
Updated February 2, 2019 9:49pm
A 61-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon in Kapolei after what appeared to be a road rage incident, Honolulu police said.

The suspect and a 25-year-old man got into an alleged argument after a car collision, HPD Lt. Mark Matsusaka said. The argument escalated and the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim, causing “serious bodily injury,” he said.

Police received a call around 12:25 p.m. Friday and arrived on scene shortly after. Officials arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, but he was released today while the incident is still under investigation.

The injured man was taken to Queen’s Medical Center, where he was in serious but stable condition as of Friday.

