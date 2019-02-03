 Police looking for suspects in Waianae attempted murder case
Police looking for suspects in Waianae attempted murder case

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 3, 2019
Updated February 3, 2019 11:49pm
Honolulu police are looking for two men they say injured a 59-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy Sunday during a robbery in Waianae.

The robbery reportedly occurred at about 6 a.m. at an area residence. During the robbery, police said, one of the suspects struck the victims with a dangerous instrument. Police declined to describe the dangerous instrument but said in initial reports that it was a baseball bat.

They have classified the case as an assault, robbery and attempted murder.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital; one of the victims’ injuries were serious enough to warrant classification as an attempted murder, police said.

