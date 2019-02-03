Self-service kiosk makes car registrations speedy on Big Island

HILO >> In a show of love for vehicle owners frustrated with long registration lines, Hawaii County will open a self-service kiosk in the Hilo Safeway store at 10 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

The Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division kiosk will be open during store hours. Customers may bring their old registration or renewal notice and use the bar code scanner on the kiosk to access their vehicle record. They may also access their record by typing in their license plate number.

A new registration card and decal will be issued on the spot, upon payment by credit card or debit card. A $3 convenience fee will be added and credit card users will be charged an additional 2.5 percent fee.

Safety checks are uploaded to the county system within 48 hours, so vehicle owners with new safety checks should wait for that amount of time before renewing their registration at the kiosk, officials said. The self-service kiosk is for renewing Hawaii County vehicle registrations only. Driver’s license applications and renewals must still be done at Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division offices.

A self-service kiosk opened last month at the Kona Safeway and other locations are under consideration. Call 961-8351 for more information.