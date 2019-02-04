 Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Jennifer Lopez to present at Oscars
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
  • 75°

News

Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Jennifer Lopez to present at Oscars

Associated Press
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 9:52am
ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson will be presenters at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences today announced its first slate of presenters. Also among the 13 stars are Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg and Awkwafina.

Chris Evans, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also take the Oscar stage as presenters.

There has been some acrimony over exclusive rights to some presenters this year. The Screen Actors Guild earlier criticized the film academy for requiring that its potential presenters not appear at previous awards shows.

ABC will broadcast the Oscars live on February 24. No host has been announced after Kevin Hart stepped down following a backlash over past homophobic tweets by the comedian.

PREVIOUS STORY
Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for ‘Roma’
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up