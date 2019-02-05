Kauai police arrest suspect in Saturday’s fatal crash

Kauai police announced today they arrested on Monday a 22-year-old Kilauea man on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide in a Kilauea crash Saturday night that killed the son of the late Malani Bilyeu, founding member of the band Kalapana.

Police said the 22-year-old man was driving a Dodge pickup truck, heading south on Kuhio Highway, when it apparently crossed the center line, crashing into an oncoming black Ford Ranger driven by 28-year-old Travis Isobe.

Isobe died after the head-on crash in the area of the Kahili Makai Street junction.

The Dodge driver was taken by ambulance to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, the police department said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police Lt. James Miller at 241-1611 or CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.