  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
Overnight temperatures to dip into 50s again with cooler weather en route

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 5, 2019
Updated February 5, 2019 11:01am
While high pressure north of the state will keep light to moderate trade winds in place through tonight, a cold front is on its way to the isles later this week, weather officials said.

Forecasters said “a rather complex weather scenario is potentially setting up across the area for the remainder of the week and on into early next week.”

A surface low developing north of the islands Wednesday through Thursday is expected to disrupt the trades, bringing afternoon clouds and showers over interior and mauka areas midweek. A cold front will then sweep through the islands Thursday night and Friday, ushering in brisk, northerly winds and showery conditions through the weekend.

By Saturday night, it is expected to be “rather windy” and cool temperatures, along with breezy to windy conditions early next week, “will make things not feel quite so tropical,” weather forecasters said.

Temperatures tonight and Wednesday night are expected to range from 59 to 67 degrees on Oahu’s South Shore, 61 to 68 degrees on the Waianae coast, 62 degrees on the North Shore, 58 to 64 degrees in Central Oahu and 63 to 68 degrees on the windward side, including Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo.

