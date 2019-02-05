Column: Synchronicity wakes you up to the divine order in life

Have you ever received a text from someone at the moment you were thinking about them? Or have you thought about someone you haven’t seen in a long time only to run into them later that day? These experiences can evoke a feeling of awe.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Have you ever received a text from someone at the moment you were thinking about them? Or have you thought about someone you haven’t seen in a long time only to run into them later that day? These experiences can evoke a feeling of awe.

I experience synchronicities like these on such a regular basis that I have come to understand that it’s is a big part of my life’s directional mechanism. This force always drives me to get out of my rational mind and to trust the path I am on.

It is the universe’s way of communicating with me. In this way the universe shows me that even in the midst of chaos, all is right with the world.

I love experiencing a synchronistic phenomen because it affirms the divine order of life. Synchronicities inform me how near or far I am from my heart-centered path. The more “in the flow” of life I am, the deeper and more profound these synchronicities become.

Many people share stories of decisions based on “signs” from the universe. Usually these stories revolve around a psychological state that correlates to a physical event. For example, “I was just wondering whether or not I should take a trip, and I looked up only to see the ‘Just Do It’ slogan on the side of a passing bus. I took that as a yes.”

Synchronicities are mini miracles that when noticed and affirmed, point us to more.

I believe these occurences happen is to get us to stop, take a step outside of the linear and tangible world of logic and question if there is indeed something more.

How often do you find yourself utterly amazed at the incredulousness of life?

Synchronicity gives you a moment of pure astonishment. Synchronicities inspire hope because they are so far removed from the tedium of life. They wake you up and help you to reconnect with your sense of awe and wonder.

By moving from our brain to our heart in decisionmaking through these moments, we keep our spirit young. In wonderment, the joyful feelings evoked are similar to those we experience as children.

If you want to experience more of these magical moments, start by consciously noting all the synchronicities you do experience each day and most importantly, find meaning in them.

For example, if you happen to look at the clock at 11:11, think to yourself, “Wow, I’m in alignment.” Or if someone you’ve been meaning to call calls you instead, don’t brush it off, note it as a message from the universe that you are in tune. Finding and assigning meaning to each occurrence is the key.

Synchronicity can wake you up to the infinite possibilities available to you within the universal matrix of perception.

The more in tune you are with your life, the deeper the synchronicities you will experience. This is because synchronistic events flow our way through the energy of openness and love.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com