Potential for strong winds, coastal flooding this weekend as cold front approaches

Got plans to hike or camp out this weekend?

Weather officials warn of the potential for strong winds and coastal flooding for all Hawaiian isles this weekend as a cold front approaches.

Though skies are mostly clear this morning, clouds and showers are expected later today. A cold front is expected to move down the island chain Thursday night and Friday, with winds which may become very strong through the weekend.

Temperatures tonight are expected to range between lows of 59 to 67 degrees on Oahu’s South shore, between 61 to 68 for the Waianae coast, 58 to 64 in central Oahu, and 63 to 69 for the windward side, including Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of the potential for strong winds and coastal flooding this weekend covering all the islands — from Niihau to the Big Island interior and summits.

“A powerful low pressure system is expected to move toward islands from the north over the weekend, bringing multiple weather hazards,” said the statement. “While the details and exact timing still remain uncertain, this low will bring the potential for strong and gusty north to northwest winds from Friday into the weekend, with winds especially strong over ridges and mountaintops, and where they accelerate downslope.”

This low is expected to produce very large surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores, with a chance for significant coastal flooding.

“If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, be prepared for very windy conditions,” the NWS said. “If your plans include marine activities, you may want to consider postponing them.”