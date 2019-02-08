 Woman dies after she is found unresponsive on highway in Wahiawa
Woman dies after she is found unresponsive on highway in Wahiawa

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 8, 2019
Updated February 8, 2019 10:20pm
Honolulu police closed southbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa for more than 2 hours this morning after an unresponsive woman was found on the road.

Police shut down the lanes around the H-2 freeway at about 4:30 a.m. The woman was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

Police rerouted traffic onto the southbound lanes of the H-2 freeway to investigate and reopened the roadway about 7 a.m.

Police have opened an unattended death investigation.

