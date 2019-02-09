Honolulu emergency officials urge Hawaii residents, visitors to stay clear from shorelines

Video by Diane S. W. Lee / dlee@staradvertiser.com
Honolulus Department of Emergency Management director Hirokazu Hiro Toiya spoke at a press conference at the Frank F. Fasi Muncipal Building on Friday to discuss the possibility of severe weather this weekend.
Honolulu emergency officials urged Hawaii residents and visitors to stay away from the shoreline this weekend as a storm traveling north of the Hawaiian islands could bring large, destructive surf and damaging winds.
The storm system is expected to mostly impact the North Shore of the Hawaiian isles with waves up to 60 feet and wind gusts over 50 mph, but the Windward and South coasts might even see the effects. On Oahu, Sandy’s Beach, Diamond Head and Makapuu Tidepools might be hit with wave runoff, Honolulu emergency officials said.
“No matter where you are on the beaches and on the shorelines, there is a potential for unusually high wave runoff,” said Jim Howe, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, at a Friday press conference. “So please, if it’s wet, don’t go out on those ledges.”
“Unsettled weather may persist into the middle of next week as the low lingers to the northeast of the islands,” said forecasters from the National Weather Service in Honolulu, which issued multiple warnings and advisories.
The weather-service bulletins include:
>> Extreme surf and surges: A high-surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday with waves up to 25 to 35 feet today, then 40 to 60 feet Sunday along the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north-facing shores of Oahu, Maui and Molokai. The surf is expected to increase to 18 to 25 feet today and climb to 30 to 40 feet Sunday along the west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai.
Weather forecasters called the impacts “extreme” with ocean water expected to surge and sweep “over beaches, coastal benches, lava flows, and roadways, creating the potential for significant damage to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.”
The National Weather Service warned of “exceptional large seas” from the north and northwest, which may bring “extreme harbor surges” to the north- and west-facing harbors such as Kauai’s Hanalei Harbor, Maui’s Kahului Harbor along with Oahu’s Haleiwa and Waianae Harbors through Sunday.
The high surf may even lead to possible road closures and evacuations from coastal areas.
Honolulu Department of Emergency Management director Hirokazu “Hiro” Toiya urged Hawaii residents and visitors to remain vigilant.
“Pay attention to your surroundings and to the wave conditions,” Toiya said Friday at a press conference. “And make plans to evacuate your home if you have to. We hope you don’t need to, but be prepared to do that if the need comes.”
The breaking waves may cause damage to piers, ramps, docks and boats.
“This event may bring unprecedented coastal flooding to north and west facing shores from later today through Sunday, so anyone with vulnerable ocean front property needs to complete their preparations for this event as soon as possible,” according to the warning.
>> Hazardous winds: A high-wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening, while a high-wind watch continues from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. Monday when stronger west winds are predicted to develop.
Forecasters are predicting northwest winds of up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The winds are expected to decrease slightly this afternoon then grow stronger out of the west tonight through Sunday night with wind speeds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
“Winds will be strongest over and downslope from higher terrain, and where most efficiently funneled around the terrain and through valleys,” the forecast said.
Drivers are urged to use extra caution since the strong winds may result in minor structural damage to “poorly built structures” and downed power lines.
“What to do if a power line were to come down directly onto your vehicle?” Toiya said. “We urge folks to stay calm and pull over safely and call 911. Help is going to come and let the professionals handle it.”
>> Gale-force winds: A gale warning is in effect for the waters around Kauai County. A gale watch and small-craft advisory are in effect for Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island.
North to northwest winds of 25 to 30 knots are expected today. The winds will move west to northwest possibly increasing to 35 knots starting tonight. Forecasters predict seas of 19 to 24 feet.
The small-craft advisory urged inexperienced mariners to avoid navigating their smaller boats in such hazardous conditions. “A gale watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain,” the advisory said. The gale watch indicated mariners may wish to consider altering their plans.
The gale watch remains in effect from this evening through Sunday afternoon, while the small-craft advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. today.
