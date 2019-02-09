Rainbow Wahine basketball team loses at Long Beach State

The Hawaii womens basketball team could not make it four straight Big West road victories, as the Rainbow Wahine offense sputtered in a 56-40 loss at Long Beach State today.

UH (9-13, 5-4 Big West) was held to 25.5 percent shooting to 45.5 for LBSU (7-15, 4-5).

Freshman Myrrah Joseph enjoyed her best game of the season, 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting with nine rebounds, but no other Rainbow Wahine player scored more than eight. Amy Atwell, the hero off the bench who scored 19 in Thursday’s 70-68 win at UC Irvine, went scoreless in nine minutes.

Naomi Hunt led LBSU with 20 points and eight rebounds.