 Hungry bear goes for ride after getting stuck on trash truck
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
Associated Press
February 14, 2019
Updated February 14, 2019 11:05am

WINDSOR, N.C. >> Drivers were startled to see a hungry bear that got stuck in the back of garbage truck and took a ride across a stretch of eastern North Carolina.

News outlets report that a motorist called Bertie County 911 on Wednesday morning about a bear hanging off of the truck on U.S. Route 17.

Apparently, the snack-seeking bear climbed into the trash truck during a stop and became trapped after the driver secured the netting that prevents garbage from blowing out.

Sheriff John Holley says a deputy stopped the truck with the bear perched on top just outside of Windsor. The driver, who hadn’t been aware of the stowaway, pulled back the net and the bear ran off before the truck continued on to the landfill.

