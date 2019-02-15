 U.S. puts out new rules for handling child bride petitions
  Friday, February 15, 2019
    The Homeland Security Department headquarters, seen in June 2015, in northwest Washington. The Trump administration has announced new rules for scrutinizing petitions to bring in minor spouses to the United States.

WASHINGTON >> The Trump administration has announced new rules for scrutinizing requests to bring minor spouses to the United States.

That word comes from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services — the agency that considers whether to approve such requests.

The Associated Press reported last month that thousands of requests by men to bring in child and adolescent brides had won approval over the past decade. Those approvals are legal, and will remain so unless the Immigration and Nationality Act is changed.

The new guidance will give special attention to marriages involving a minor, and stress that the minor spouse must have freely consented.

The agency also will consider whether the ages at the time of marriage violated state laws or the laws in the country where the marriage took place.

